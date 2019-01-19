Pastor for family of fallen SPD officer Chatéri Payne speaks out

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Pastor Uelyss Reed Jr. knows the family of Chatéri Payne well. Payne’s mother and grandmother are members of his church-Stonewall Baptist Church- and since the night she was shot, Reed has been there with the family during this difficult time.
“I love ministry, but when you look at this aspect of ministry, its tremendously challenging," said Reed.
Helping the family has been his biggest priority right now.
“I give them credit at this point," he said. "They have held up tremendously well from the time it happened up until this point.”
Wednesday, January 9th Officer Payne was shot and killed allegedly by her boyfriend and the father of her child just before she was getting ready to start her shift that night.
As Payne was fighting for her life at the hospital, Reed was there comforting her family.
“To see mothers and grandmothers and family all going through the kind of sorrow that they’re going through….nobody wants to go through it,” said Reed.
Reed has been working alongside law enforcement to prepare for Payne’s funeral.
He’s watched Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond comfort Payne’s family this past week and is grateful for all he and the department have done for them.
“I heard something from Chief Raymond, he said to her, we were over at the home and he said, we’re here and we will be here with you, this is family, and that was great to hear," he said.
But as time moves on, Pastor Reed plans to be there for the family to help them adjust to life without Chatéri Payne.
“You don’t really get over that at all," he said. "It’s just time in between kind of helps you to get your steps back, but I don’t think life will ever be the same.”
