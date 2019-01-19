Horse named ‘Rodeo’ rescued after getting stuck in dumpster

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – An unusual rescue happened Friday in Southern California.
Crews in Huntington Beach worked to rescue a horse trapped inside a trash dumpster at a stable.
Officials believe the 18-year-old horse named “Rodeo” somehow got loose from a corral and got on top of the receptacle.
Then the plastic lid under the 1,200-pound horse quickly collapsed, causing Rodeo to crash through it into the garbage bin.
He was stuck inside for over an hour.
Using a harness around his belly and a forklift, rescue crews managed to gently lift the horse out.
A sedative helped keep him calm during the rescue.
Rodeo suffered a few cuts on his legs, but otherwise he’s now doing fine.
