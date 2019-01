SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Calvary Cavaliers defeats Mansfield 56-44. The Cavs were led by D’Marcus Hall who poured in 30 points and also had 9 rebounds on the night. Hall has only played in 5 games so far averaging 24 points and 9 rebounds. He was forced to sit out for the first half of the season due to LHSAA transfer rules. He transferred from Haughton.