Funeral underway for slain SPD Officer Chatéri Payne

(Chateri Payne/Facebook)
By KSLA Staff | January 19, 2019 at 10:27 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 10:58 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Officer Chatéri Payne will be laid to rest today as her funeral services will be held.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary at Summer Grove Baptist Church.

KSLA News 12 will stream the funeral service live here.

Her funeral procession is as follows:

It will begin by exiting the parking lot of Summer Grove Baptist Church east bound to Jewella Avenue and will then turn north bound on Jewella, until reaching West 70th Street.

At West 70th Street, the procession will turn westbound and continue west until it reaches the Forest Park West Cemetery where interment will take place.

