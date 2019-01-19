Centenary defeats Austin College

The Gents recorded double-digit blocks for the first time in their Division III era and tied the overall school record as Centenary (7-9, 4-3 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference) upended Austin College (6-10, 2-5 SCAC) 77-56 Friday night, January 18.
The visitors led for the majority of the first half, but a big run put the Gents up double-digits at the break. Down 20-19, junior Cedric Harris hit a fastbreak three. After a stop, sophomore Dakota Smith grabbed an offensive board and scored on the putback.
The Gents later led by three with just more than three minutes until the intermission when freshman Kile Mingo buried a three right before the shot clock expired. Harris then nailed a three off an offensive rebound before a fastbreak layup by freshman Gavin Thomas.
Harris finished the night with a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds) and a solid stat line of four blocks and three steals.
Austin College cut the deficit to nine right before half, but the Gents took advantage of a broken play and Thomas found Harris for the baseline drive and layup for the double-digit lead for good. Centenary led 38-27 at the break.
Holding on to a 42-30 lead, Centenary scored 10 unanswered. Senior Treylan Matthews split from the line and Harris buried a triple. Junior Jericho Gray made a jumper and picked up a steal. With the drive, he was intentional fouled. Gray and freshman Ty Prince both split from the line as Centenary increased the lead to 22.
In the final 13 minutes, Centenary recorded five blocks – three by senior Mitchell Tarantolo – as Austin College never climbed closer than 18. Tarantolo even made his first career three pointer, and only his second career attempt (and first since his freshman season) with 6:07 left in the game.
The Gents built its largest lead of the night when a three by Prince and a jumper by Matthews put Centenary up 65-38.
Centenary shot exactly 50 percent in each half for the win. Matthews added 10 for the Gents.
Austin College led 8-7 but built its largest lead of the game on a jumper by Kam Hogan and a three from Jaylan Cleamons. Centenary later led 19-17 before a Blake Mattich three gave Austin College the lead – its final of the game.
Hogan scored 13 while Michael Holland added 11 points and 10 boards for the double-double.
Centenary concludes the regular season series with Austin College Tuesday, January 22, in Sherman, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.