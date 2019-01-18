Two men injured in shootout, hospital placed momentarily on lockdown

IDABEL, OK (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating following a shootout in Southeast Oklahoma that sent two men to a hospital.
Officers got the call around 5:30 p.m. regarding a shootout near Martin Luther King Drive and Fairview Street, according to McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy. The pair were rushed to a Idabel hospital.
Soon after their arrival, he hospital was placed on lock down when multiple reports that a family member of one of the men that was shot had shown up with a gun.
However, authorities were not able to find a person with a gun and the lock down was lifted.
Both men were then airlifted to different hospitals in Oklahoma and Texas.
Sheriff Clardy said this incident is being investigated as a possible drug deal. Two search warrants are being executed at each of the men’s home.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
