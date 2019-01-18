Storms move in tonight, cold and wind day Saturday

Good morning! A cool start to your Friday, make sure to grab the jacket out the door. You won't need it this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible on the morning commute, so give yourself a few extra minutes just in case. Expect cloudy conditions throughout the first half of the day.
Our next weather maker moves into the area tonight and into the morning hours tomorrow. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible starting this afternoon.There is a chance for some of these storms to be strong. A marginal risk of stronger storms has been issued for the entire ArkLaTex. Wind gusts up to 40mph and hail are possible. If you do have any Friday evening plans, grab the rain gear! 1-3 inches of rainfall is possible with this system.
A few showers will be possible Saturday morning. Rain should move out by the late morning, early afternoon hours. Winds will increase though, as the rain chances decrease. You can expect northwest winds sustaining up to 20mph and could gust up to 30mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s, but that will be reached in the morning hours. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 40s, but feels like temperatures could be in the low to mid 30s. If you have any afternoon or evening plans on Saturday, make sure to bundle up.
Once the front moves out, an arctic blast will move right into our area. Temperatures Saturday night will drop to a brisk 27, with feels like temperatures in the teens.
Sunday will a cold one. Highs only in the mid 40s, but we will starting off in the upper 20s! Good news if we will stay dry and sunny. Sunny skies continue for Monday with highs in the low 50s.
Another frontal system will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday into Wednesday. This will prompt scattered showers both days Tuesday, with a few lingering showers possible Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 50s and mid 40s for Wednesday. Sunny skies return for Thursday with highs in the mid 50s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
