Storms move in tonight, cold and wind day Saturday

A few showers will be possible Saturday morning. Rain should move out by the late morning, early afternoon hours. Winds will increase though, as the rain chances decrease. You can expect northwest winds sustaining up to 20mph and could gust up to 30mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s, but that will be reached in the morning hours. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the 40s, but feels like temperatures could be in the low to mid 30s. If you have any afternoon or evening plans on Saturday, make sure to bundle up.