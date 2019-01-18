Sentencing continues for airman convicted of murdering Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In the second day of the sentencing phase for airman Isaiah Edwards, the jury heard emotional testimony from both the father of A1C Bradley Hale, as well as the father of Edwards.
The jury, which is now in the sentencing phase of the trial, found airman 1st Class Isaiah Edwards guilty on Thursday of killing airman 1st Class Bradley Hale in March of 2018. Both men were on deployment in Guam.
On Friday, Hale’s father told Edwards, “Your actions have completely impacted and changed out lives...He will never have a family, he will never have a wife.”
Edwards sat in silence throughout the morning.
“A piece of me is missing, I couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep...I have 2 other children. I have to get through it. I don’t have a choice,” said Hale’s father.
Prosecutors showed the jury a slideshow of photos from Hale’s youth. They also heard testimony from a number of people who had some relationship with Edwards growing up, including a wrestling coach, pastor and family friends.
All described Edwards as being shy, quiet, reserved and intelligent.
The jury began sentencing deliberations at 2:15 p.m. With no decision made, court recessed for the weekend just before 5:00 p.m. and will resume Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.
