Puppy set to get 100 hugs as community checks off his bucket list

(Gray News) – A dog rescue organization in Washington is trying to give an eight-week-old German Shepherd puppy with an untreatable heart condition a bucket list that includes getting a hundred hugs on Sunday.
Rescued Hearts Northwest first posted about Logan two weeks ago.
“RHN supporters and friends,” they wrote. “We would love your help in creating the most amazing bucket list ever for our little Logan.”
According to KOMO, Logan was named by the foster family he’s been with for the “X-Men” character Wolverine who can heal himself.
"He's the smartest puppy I have ever had," Lindie Saenz, the foster caretaker, told the station. “Logan can already sit, stay and lay down. He also loves to cuddle. "He's a shadow - always at my feet."
Rescued Hearts said that Logan has Pulmonic Valve Dysplasia and that his “heart is in worse shape than we thought and our time with him is going to be very short.”
“His wonderful foster family has decided to be his final refuge home and give him the best life a puppy could ask for during his time with us but we would love your help,” Rescued Hearts wrote.
The group has created a bucket list for Logan, so he would “be able to experience anything and everything a puppy would ever want to experience.”
"This is harder for the people in his life than for him," Saenz told KOMO. "This way his little life means something."
The bucket list will include a “Hugs for Logan Meet and Greet” this Sunday, where they’re hoping to get the puppy 100 hugs.
According to KOMO, Logan has already gone to the beach to play in the sand and had a steak dinner.
He also went to a senior center, when one of the people told him “you just get to be a puppy forever.”
He’s set to soon see the snow at a nearby mountain and camp in the family’s backyard.
