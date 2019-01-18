Rams player doesn’t think the Dome will be loud; Payton: Here’s when you should scream

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said he knows the crowd will be loud, but he has a specific request for the Who Dat Nation.
“What’s important for our fan base is understanding when that the crowd noise needs to begin differently this week than normal weeks,” Payton said. “That crowd noise needs begin just as that last play finished.”
In other words, don’t stop screaming when the Saints are on defense.
Payton said if the crowd noise starts earlier, it will be harder for the Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff to make last second adjustments before the play.
Meantime, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods said he does not think the Saints fans will have an impact on the game (VIDEO).
“The game is in between the lines, not outside. The crowd should not have an impact and it won’t have an impact,” he said.
