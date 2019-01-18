Mixed reactions to proposed traffic light at intersection of St. Vincent, 84th Street

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport’s City Council is expected to vote on a new traffic light near the intersection of St. Vincent Avenue at 84th Street. According to District F Councilman James Green, there has been 25 car accidents that intersection in the last two years.
Peaceful Rest Baptist Church Pastor Timothy Jones says he brought the idea to Councilman Green after residents requested the light.
“Some of the resident’s approached us about the light and we thought it would be a great idea,” Pastor Jones says. “Every week at least there is an accident down there on the corner and there has even been some fatalities in recent years.”
Some residents living near 84th Street say a traffic light isn’t needed and the city should spend that money on other projects such as repaving roads.
If they had an officer or crosswalk person it would suffice for a traffic light," Beverly Berry says.
Other residents say a new traffic light would build congestion on the roadway and cause more problems.
They will make the decision on whether not to approve the traffic light in at the next council meeting. Also in the resolution is a traffic light at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Tate Street.
According to that resolution, Morning Star Baptist Church has a large congregation that is in need of a traffic light to regulate pedestrian and car traffic.
