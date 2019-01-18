$2 million energy-efficiency grant awarded to aid local institutions

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana Public Service Commissioner, Foster Campbell, awarded a $2 million grant to local area governments and institutions in Northwest Louisiana to help promote energy efficiency.
“I’m so proud of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. We’re way out front on this LED lighting. It’s cheaper to run, it saves money and when the city saves money they don’t have to ask for an increase in taxes,” said Campbell.
In addition to the LED lights, the money will also be used to improve heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.
Participating utilities are SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.
The recipients of Campbell’s efficiency grants for public institutions in Caddo, Bossier and Webster parishes are:
- City of Shreveport, $655,223 for indoor and outdoor lighting upgrades;
- Bossier Parish Community College, $492,400 for lighting and HVAC upgrades;
- City of Bossier City, $296,857 for lighting upgrades;
- Caddo Parish School Board, $203,320 in lighting upgrades;
- Northwest Louisiana Technical College, Shreveport campus, $185,750 for lighting and HVAC improvements;
- North Webster Elementary School, Cotton Valley, $140,170;
- Browning Elementary School, Springhill, $22,200;
- Brown Upper Elementary School, Springhill, $21,000;
- Springhill Library, $17,160;
- Sibley Town Hall, $5,280;
- Sarepta Library, $2,400;
- Heflin Library, $1,680;
- Cotton Valley Library, $1,680; and
- Doyline Library, $1,100.
Funding for the LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities comes from a surcharge on electric bills paid by cities, parishes and other political subdivisions served by of SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO. Campbell said the second round of grants will be awarded by his office later this year.
The deadline for these second-year grant applications is March 1.
