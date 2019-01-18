Memorial services begin today for SPD Officer Chatéri Payne

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Memorial services for fallen Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne will begin today.
The public viewing will be held from noon until 4:30 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home located at 3701 Hollywood Avenue.
At 6:00 p.m., the wake will take place in the Sanctuary at Summer Grove Baptist Church located at 8924 Jewella Avenue. It will last until 8:00 p.m.
Shreveport Police have also announced the procession route that will take place after the funeral on Saturday.
It will begin by exiting the parking lot of Summer Grove Baptist Church east bound to Jewella Avenue and will then turn north bound on Jewella, until reaching West 70th Street.
At West 70th Street, the procession will turn westbound and continue west until it reaches the Forest Park West Cemetery where interment will take place.
Uelyss Reed is the family’s pastor, and has been working with law enforcement to help plan Saturday’s funeral.
Pastor Reed has also been with the family supporting them since the night of the shooting.
“They have held up tremendously well from the time that it happened up until this point,” says Reed. “Each day they just have to rely on their faith to get them through.”
Reed admits it’s been difficult seeing the family in so much pain.
“To see mothers, grandmothers, and the family all going through the kind of sorrow that they’re going through; nobody wants to go through it,” he said. “In my 38 years of ministry, I haven’t found words because whatever they are , they are pale in comparison to what the need is.”
Reed says they are planning for over 2,000 people to attend the funeral.
