Man found guilty in shooting death of NWLA student athlete

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder of Jaylen Thomas.
Joshua D. Lewis, 18, was convicted by a jury for killing the 17-year-old athlete. It took less than 30 minutes for the jury to return from deliberations.
In 2017, Police found Thomas shot and killed in the parking lot of Harrison Chapel Baptist Church. Thomas was on his lunch break from his job at Sonic, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office.
A second-degree murder charge in Louisiana carries a sentence of life in prison without parole.
Lewis' sentencing date is scheduled for April 8, 2019.
Keshawn Johnson is scheduled for jury trial on April 22, 2019.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.