LSUS falls to LSUA 112-105

“For about 35 minutes we did what we needed to do in order to win the game,” said LSUS Head Coach Kyle Blankenship. “They made some good adjustments versus our zone and then they hit some big shots when they needed to. LSUA is a tough place to win. They have a tremendous home court advantage, but we didn’t back down tonight and we came in believing we could win. I really think we are on the verge of being able to reel off several wins in a row. It’s just time for us to do it!”