LSU fraternity shut down; university investigation launched

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon has been shut down, and the university is now conducting a full investigation on the chapter, according to LSU media relations on Friday.
The university and the international organization have placed the chapter on interim suspension.
The international office of Delta Kappa Epsilon issued a statement saying that the LSU Chapter was shutdown was “based on the findings of an investigation the International Fraternity conducted in response to allegations of violations of its hazing and alcohol policies. As a result of this decision, all chapter activities and operations will cease, and the chapter will disband, effective immediately.”
In 2013, the LSU chapter got some heat for its banner hanging from their house on Dalrymple Drive. The banner read, “Getting massacred is nothing new to Kent State.” The statement is a reference to the infamous 1970 shootings on the Kent State campus.
The picture quickly spread on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, prompting a response from Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield. A new banner was hanging in its place, which read, “We would like to apologize to Kent State for our inappropriate sign.”
DKE was founded at Yale University in 1844, and established at LSU in 1923. According to the fraternity’s national website, DKE is one of the oldest and most prominent fraternities in the U.S.
