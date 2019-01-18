ETBU defeats LC 64-63

LC continued their momentum with a 7-1 start in the second half (20:00-18:19) for a 56-48 lead. Yet, ETBU would respond with a 12-2 run of their own (18:01-14:20) with Taylor’s three giving ETBU a 60-58 edge. LC would retake the lead with four straight free throws before Haynes’ three-point play at 12:40 gave the Tigers a lead they would never concede at 63-62. Dooley would score ETBU’s next four points (12:17-11:04) before Taylor gave the Tigers a 70-64 lead with a three halfway through the half. Cochran would then take his turn scoring as he would tally seven points (8:28-6:26) in the stretch to put ETBU up 77-69. ETBU would finally reach double-digits at 5:18 with free throws from Dooley as ETBU would maintain throughout the final five minutes. Fontenot would seal the win with a broken-ankle three-pointer (1:16) as ETBU preserved a 94-80 triumph.