Entergy Louisiana customers will receive a refund on electric bill

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Entergy Louisiana is planning to give their customers refunds on their January, February and March electric bill.
According to the Public Service Commission (PSC), the refund is a result of a legal victory between PSC and the Entergy Corporation.
In 2009, the commission accused Entergy of violating an agreement that allowed the utility to buy other utility companies in Louisiana. It said Entergy’s actions from 2000 to 2009 benefited shareholders but required Louisiana customers to pay more.
For customers consuming about 1,300 kilowatt-hours a month, the refunds will be about $5.50 per month.
A total of $58 million is being returned to customers.
