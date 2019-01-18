1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Sabine Parish, several injured

SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - One person has died and several people are recovering following a crash in Sabine Parish on Thursday evening.
According to Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, three vehicles were involved in the crash. It happened on Highway 6, southwest of Many.
Terrol G. Garner, 53, of Florien died in the crash, according to Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers.
Five people are injured and three have been airlifted to a Northwest Louisiana hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates and further details.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.