Bond reduction denied for Bossier City officer accused of animal sex abuse

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bond reduction was denied for a Bossier City police officer accused of animal sex abuse.
Terry Yetman, 38, turned himself in to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, December 19. He was booked and charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals, by performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals, by filming sexual acts with an animal.
His bond is $350,000.00.
In August 2018, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation. It resulted in a search warrant being obtained for electronic devices belonging to a Bossier City Police Officer. Evidence indicating possession of pornography involving sexual acts with an animal was found on devices belonging to Yetman.
He was placed on paid administrative leave in November 2018, when officials were notified of the investigation.
Yetman’s next court appearance will be for arraignment on the charges.
