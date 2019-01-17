Texarkana to hold amnesty program for those with outstanding warrants

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - In an effort to clear outstanding warrants the Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court will offer an Amnesty Program from Feb. 1 until Apr. 5.
Court officials say there are more than 10,000 outstanding warrants waiting to be handled by the municipal court.
During the amnesty period citizens will be allowed to pay the warrants in full without being arrested.
This is not the first time the city has offered this program and Court Clerk Jean Yeager said the program has proven a benefit for both those with warrants and the city.
"Last year we were able to recall 356 warrants," Yeager said. "We brought in $78,000 so it benefited the court. You benefit by not being arrested you can come to the window and take care of your warrant during the amnesty period."
However, Yeager said if someone with an outstanding warrant comes in contact with police before the program begins — they could be arrested.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.