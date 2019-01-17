Storms possible Friday & Saturday, arctic air moves in after

Rain and storms will continue throughout the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. Rain should move out by the early afternoon hours, but winds will increase. You can expect west winds sustaining up to 20mph and could gust up to 30mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s, but that will be reached in the morning hours. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day. Once the front moves out, an arctic blast will move right into our area. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the 30s and 40s, but could feel like the 20s. If you have any afternoon or evening plans on Saturday, make sure to bundle up.