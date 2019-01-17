Storms possible Friday & Saturday, arctic air moves in after

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Good morning! A cloudy start to your Thursday, but temperatures are mild. Temperatures out the door will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s, you may need a light jacket. Keep the umbrella handy throughout the morning hours. A frontal system is sitting just north of the ArkLaTex, trapping moisture in our area and could prompt a few showers. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, highs later this afternoon in the upper 60s.
Our next weather maker moves into the area Friday night and into the morning hours of your Saturday. For the most part Friday morning should be clear, no issues for your commute. Once we get into the afternoon hours, scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible.There is a chance for some of these storms to be strong. A marginal risk of storms has been issued for portions of E. Texas and the far western portions of NW Louisiana. The main threat is looking to be hail. If you do have any Friday evening plans, grab the rain gear! Highs on Friday will be in the afternoon.
Rain and storms will continue throughout the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. Rain should move out by the early afternoon hours, but winds will increase. You can expect west winds sustaining up to 20mph and could gust up to 30mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s, but that will be reached in the morning hours. Temperatures will decrease throughout the day. Once the front moves out, an arctic blast will move right into our area. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the 30s and 40s, but could feel like the 20s. If you have any afternoon or evening plans on Saturday, make sure to bundle up.
Sunday will a cold one. Highs only in the low 40s, but we will starting off in the upper 20s! Good news if we will stay dry and sunny. Sunny skies continue for Monday with highs in the upper 40s.
Another frontal system will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday into Wednesday. This will prompt scattered showers both days. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 50s and upper 40s for Wednesday.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
