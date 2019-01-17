Shreveport man’s remains found in DeSoto Parish; homicide investigation underway

DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Remains found in DeSoto Parish in October 2018 have been identified as a Shreveport man.
DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.
If you have any information call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-505-STOP (7867) or contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956. Detective Jordan Ebarb. All calls are confidential.
You may also visit P3Tips.com or download the free P3 Tips App in Google Play or the Apple Store.
