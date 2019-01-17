Huntsville IHOP shooter kills employee, is killed by victim’s son

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police say gunfire exchange inside the IHOP on Drake Avenue turned deadly Wednesday night. Three people were shot and two of them died, including the customer who allegedly opened fire.
Police say it stared when 25-year-old Roderick Turner went to IHOP to pick up a carryout order. He reportedly became disruptive and loud regarding the service, which lead to a verbal then physical altercation with another IHOP employee. Turner then pulled out a handgun and started firing at employees, striking two employees.
One of the employees shot died at the scene. Police identified him as 56-year-old Roy Brown Sr.
The employee who was wounded pulled a handgun and shot Turner in self-defense of others, according to investigators. Turner died at the scene.
Brown’s family confirmed the employee who was injured and fired back was Jay Brown, son of the deceased employee.
Jay Brown was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is now in stable condition.
Police say that it does not appear there will be any arrests in this case, however, it will be turned over to a grand jury for review, as is customary in similar circumstances.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.