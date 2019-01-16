Police: Alabama man accused of putting child in clothes dryer

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - According to court documents in Shelby County, a warrant was recently issued for the arrest of a man accused of pinning a child in a clothes dryer multiple times.
25-year-old Steven Garrett Todhunter of Wilsonville is charged with aggravated child abuse and domestic violence.
Specifically, the warrant suggests Todhunter at some point placed a child under the age of six inside a washing machine or clothes dryer on numerous occasions between May 2017 and May 2018 at a residence in Alabaster, according to Paul Johnson with Alabaster PD. The abuse was reported in September 2018.
The complaint says when Todhunter put the child in the dryer, he would close and secure the door with a chair, sometimes turning the dryer on. Johnson says the victim also stated Todhunter placed him in the washer and threatened turning it on, telling the child “the water is going to be very hot.”
“It’s painful. Sometimes we see things in this line of work that no one should see. When someone hurts a child it hurts me as a father," Johnson said.
Todhunter was booked into jail on Saturday, January 12, and was released after posting bond the next day.
