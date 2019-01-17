Glenn Frierson’s wife speaks on husband’s murder arrest

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A wife, searching for answers, is baffled that her husband is charged along with two others in connection to the shooting death of a Shreveport Police officer.
Glenn Frierson, 38, is one of the three men charged with second-degree murder for the death of Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne.
Frierson is married and has a daughter. His wife Crystal says she can’t believe her husband would have any involvement in the murder of Officer Payne.
“My biggest fear is that he will have to pay for it," Crystal Frierson says. “I’m not getting any answers from the police on why he was arrested.”
According to a Shreveport Police affidavit, Frierson was with Lawrence Pierre II and Trevion Anderson during the murder and left with them after.
Pierre admitted to police that he witnessed Anderson shoot Payne multiple times.
“My husband doesn’t even know Pierre and he was at home at the time of the shooting,” Crystal Frierson says.
Since her husband was arrested, Frierson says she and her family have received numerous death threats.
She wants the public to know that she nor her daughter had anything to do with Officer Payne’s death.
For the safety of her family, she begs people to stop contacting her and sending threats.
