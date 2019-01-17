FIRST ALERT: Few strong storms possible before Arctic blast

As the rain moves out Saturday morning much colder air and gusty northwest winds will pour into the ArkLaTex. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s Saturday morning. By the afternoon, most places will be dropping through the 40s and into the 30s. A north to northwest wind at 15-25 mph will put wind chills in the 20s and 30s area wide. Wind gusts Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon could be up to 40 mph. There is still the potential for light snow to mix in with or transition to all light snow late Saturday morning or Saturday afternoon across the I-30 corridor. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected.