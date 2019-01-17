FIRST ALERT: Few strong storms possible before Arctic blast this weekend

Get ready to take a polar plunge! We’re going to get hit with an Arctic blast this weekend. Before the cold air moves in though, we’re going to have to deal with a round of rain and a few storms.
Even though the threat of severe weather is low, it’s not zero. There is the potential for a few strong storms Friday evening through early Friday night. Most of the area will be under Marginal Risk of severe weather Friday through Friday night. This does include Shreveport-Bossier, most of E TX and all of SW AR and McCurtain Co., OK. An isolated strong to severe storms, or two, capable of severe hail or strong to damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Widespread strong to severe storms is not expected. Tornadoes are very unlikely. The threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding has also decreased.
The latest run of FutureTrack still shows widespread rain and few storms pushing through the area Friday night into early Saturday morning. However, it does show some changes. The latest run of FutureTrack is a little quicker with the rain and does not show as high of rainfall totals. As the rain wraps up Saturday morning, much colder air will pour into the area. Temperatures will actually drop throughout the day. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be dropping through the 40s and into the 30s. With the colder air in place and wrap around moisture, light snow could mix in with some rain north of I-30 Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon. No accumulations of travel impacts are expected at this time.
This cold front will also be a wind machine for the ArkLaTex. Expect a strong north to northwest wind to develop Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. Sustained winds between 15-25 mph will be possible. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph in spots. Winds this strong could snap tree limbs and blow away anything in your yard that is not secured.
The wind will start to lighten up some Saturday evening into Saturday night. The combination of temperatures in the 20s and 30s and a north wind at 10-15 mph will put wind chills in the teens and 20s Sunday morning.
Luckily, it does not look like rain is going to impact the Krewe of Sobek parade in Shreveport Saturday afternoon. However, it is going to be cold and blustery, so make sure to bundle up. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the parade.
The strong north wind will put winds chill near freezing Saturday afternoon.
