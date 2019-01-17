FIRST ALERT: Few strong storms possible before Arctic blast this weekend

The latest run of FutureTrack still shows widespread rain and few storms pushing through the area Friday night into early Saturday morning. However, it does show some changes. The latest run of FutureTrack is a little quicker with the rain and does not show as high of rainfall totals. As the rain wraps up Saturday morning, much colder air will pour into the area. Temperatures will actually drop throughout the day. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be dropping through the 40s and into the 30s. With the colder air in place and wrap around moisture, light snow could mix in with some rain north of I-30 Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon. No accumulations of travel impacts are expected at this time.