Bossier Schools looking for part-time workers

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you are looking for a new job, or maybe a second one, Bossier Schools is hiring.
They are looking for part-time workers to fill bus operator and cafeteria worker positions.
For bus operators, all you need is to have a good driving record, pass a background check, and a drug test.
You do not need a CDL license to apply, and the district will train you for the position.
“We are going to help you through the process,” said Theresa Giles, CDL Operator Manager. “We will get you started and we will get you on the road. Once you have completed the process, you go on our sub list, and then after probably about a year you can be hired as full-time, therefore getting the benefits.”
Drivers schedules would include working in the mornings and afternoons.
When the district is short on drivers it causes students to be late for school.
“It’s confusing for the operators, the students, and the parents, so it impacts their day whenever we’re short of an operator,” said Giles.
Now, if you aren’t interested in driving a bus, you can also work as a cafeteria worker.
That position is also part-time and would be a sub position, but once you work for 20 days you can be promoted to a contract worker and receive a small raise.
After that, you would be assigned to a specific school where you wouldn’t have to travel. The district will try to keep you near a school close to where you live, but they will usually send workers to schools with the most need.
The Child nutrition Program Supervisor, Karla Horton, says this position is great for people who might want to work another job.
“The great thing is that it’s during the day and you’re off on nights, weekends, holidays, and summers, so a lot of our workers have two different jobs,” she said. “They’ll work for Bossier Schools during the day, and then they can also have an extra job at night or on the weekends so it really allows you to do both.”
Just like the bus drivers, when the district is short on cafeteria workers it can cause problems for them as well.
“It can be challenging because we need physical hands to be able to prepare the food, and be able to serve the kids,” says Horton. “What happens is we have to pull other workers from other schools, and then everybody ends up working short.”
The Transportation Department will be holding a training class on Monday, January 28th at 9:00 a.m. located at 3228 Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City. If you haven’t filled out an application yet and if you’re interested, you are still encouraged to come.
