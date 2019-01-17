Bonds set for three men connected to SPD officer Chatéri Payne’s murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Bonds have been set for three men arrested in connection with the murder of Shreveport Police officer Chatéri Payne. The 22-year-old mother was shot multiple times Wednesday, Jan. 9 outside of her Caddo Heights home.
She was in uniform at the time, preparing to go to work.
Tre’veon Demarcus Anderson, 26; Lawrence Guydell Pierre II, 21; and Glenn Montreal Frierson, 38, made their initial appearance before Caddo District Court Thursday, Jan. 17 through a video-conference feed.
According to a news release, Frierson was appointed counsel through the Indigent Defender’s office. Anderson was assigned Sonia Cassidy as counsel. Both men will return to court on April 30, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. for preliminary examination. Pierre will also return to court Apr. 30 for preliminary examination and to obtain counsel.
Each defendant has a bond set at $500,000 with the special condition of no contact with any member of the victim’s family.
Anderson, Pierre and Frierson were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 15 on pending charges of second-degree murder, not first-degree murder usually associated with the killing of a police officer. “This case will be reviewed and prepared for presentation to the Grand Jury once we receive the investigation package from Shreveport Police, which could take several weeks,” said Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.. "Based on the statements of Chief of Police Ben Raymond and others at Shreveport Police, this case may not meet the legal requirements for first-degree murder, which requires certain aggravating circumstances. However, until we receive and review the file that determination would be premature at this time.”
If convicted of second-degree murder, all three men face a life term in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or a reduction in sentence. If the charges are upgraded to first-degree murder, the sentences could be death or life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or a reduction in sentence.
