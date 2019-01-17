Bonds set for three men connected to SPD officer Chatéri Payne’s murder

Anderson, Pierre and Frierson were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 15 on pending charges of second-degree murder, not first-degree murder usually associated with the killing of a police officer. “This case will be reviewed and prepared for presentation to the Grand Jury once we receive the investigation package from Shreveport Police, which could take several weeks,” said Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr.. "Based on the statements of Chief of Police Ben Raymond and others at Shreveport Police, this case may not meet the legal requirements for first-degree murder, which requires certain aggravating circumstances. However, until we receive and review the file that determination would be premature at this time.”