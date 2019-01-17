2019 Astronomical Events: What you’ll be able to see in the night sky this year

Star gazers get ready to mark your calendar. Here is a breakdown of some of the best things you’ll be able to see in the night sky this year.
During the night of Sunday, January 20 through the morning of Monday, January 21, you’ll be able to see a super blood wolf moon.
A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth and at the same time it’s in its full phase.
A blood moon occurs when there is a full moon during a lunar eclipse. As the moon moves through the Earth’s shadow it will appear a blood red color.
The first full moon of the year is commonly known as the wolf moon.
The next two supermoons will occur during February and March. After March, you’ll have to wait until February 2020 for the next supermoon.
The moon won’t be the only thing we’ll get a good look at this year. Several planets will be in opposition in 2019.
A planet is in opposition when the Earth is directly between it and the sun. The planet will be at its closest approach to Earth during opposition, so we should get a pretty look at it. Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus will all be at opposition at some time this year.
Every year some of the best astronomical events are meteor showers. Unfortunately, the moon will have an impact on some of the best annual meteor showers this year.
The moon will be 83 percent full during the Lyrids meteor shower, which peaks the morning of April 23.
The Perseids meteor shower will also be impacted by the moon. The Perseids meteor shower will peak the morning of August 13 when the moon will be in its waxing gibbous phase. It will be 93 percent full.
A total solar eclipse and an annular solar eclipse will occur this year, but neither one will be visible from the United States.
The total solar eclipse will occur on July 2 and the annular solar eclipse on December 26.
An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is too far from Earth to completely cover the sun. The sun will appear as a very bright ring surrounding the disk of the moon.
Now let’s hope clouds don’t block our view.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.