Airman found guilty of murdering fellow airman

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Less than a year after a Barksdale airman was found stabbed to death inside his quarters at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, a jury has found his roommate guilty of murdering him.
The jury, which is now in the sentencing phase of the trial, found Airman 1st Class Isaiah Edwards guilty of killing Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale in March of 2018 while they were on deployment in Guam.
Hale and Edwards were assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as Electronic Warfare Journeymen.
The jury began deliberations on Tuesday afternoon after closing arguments. It took the jury of seven Air Force officers more than 10 hours to reach a verdict.
As the verdict was read in court, A1C Isaiah Edwards stood, showing no emotion looking straight ahead.
The court then jumped into the sentencing phase of the trail. The same jury members who rendered the guilty verdict, will determine his sentence, which carries a maximum penalty of life without parole.
Thursday afternoon, jury members saw family photos and heard heart-wrenching testimony from Hale’s family and friends, including his mother. Their testimony is part of what’s known as victim impact statements, which explain to jury members how the death has impacted those he loved and worked alongside.
Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Anderson, Commander of the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron also testified on the impact of the case on their colleagues both here at home and at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam.
Anderson told jurors that Hale’s murder led to quote: “General disbelief and shock.”
Hale is remembered as a kind person who would do anything to help others.
Sentencing proceedings will resume Friday morning.
