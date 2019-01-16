Steve Carell, ‘Office’ creator to reunite for Netflix series ‘Space Force’

Steve Carell, ‘Office’ creator to reunite for Netflix series ‘Space Force’
Netflix announced Wednesday that Steve Carell joins Greg Daniels, who created the U.S. version of "Office," for "Space Force." (Netflix/Sixth Branch/Facebook)
January 16, 2019 at 3:05 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 5:51 AM

(Gray News) - The creator and star of “The Office” are teaming up again for a new workplace comedy, this time aiming higher than paper sales.

Netflix announced Wednesday that Steve Carell joins Greg Daniels, who created the U.S. version of “The Office,” for a new show, “Space Force.”

"On June 8, 2018, the federal government announced the creation of a sixth major division of the United States Armed Forces," the tease states. "The goal of the new branch is 'to defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related attacks' … or something."

It’s an obvious reference to President Donald Trump’s initiative, which has been the target of criticism and laughter. The Netflix 57-second video states the show will follow “the men and women who figure it out,” as a view from space shows the sun rising over Earth’s horizon.

It will be Carell’s first return to a full-time show since leaving his role as Michael Scott on “The Office.” The Hollywood Reporter said Carell will executive produce the show along with Daniels and Howard Klein of 3 Arts.

No word on an episode count has been announced.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.