New Boston, Texas parts ways with city secretary

NEW BOSTON, TX (KSLA) - The fallout continued in New Boston, TX following last year’s controversy that led to the firing of the city’s police chief. Now the city’s secretary is on the way out.
The main topic of discussion at a New Boston city council meeting on Tuesday was the employment status of city secretary Darla Faulknor.
Following a heated discussion between Mayor Johnny Branson and councilman Joe Dike, the council voted 4-1 to fire Faulknor.
Councilman Dike brought the issue up because of what he said was a lack of confidence, “ [Faulknor] appeared to be protecting the chief of police, covering up complaints citizens were making and not informing the council, lack of oversight, and continual violation of personnel policy and procedures."
The decision went into effect immediately. The council appointed Tammie Larey as acting city secretary.
