Ford unveils most powerful Mustang yet

(CNN) - Sports car fans everywhere, rejoice.
Monday, Ford unveiled the most powerful Mustang model the company has ever made.
The new Shelby GT 500 is expected to have more than 700 horsepower under the hood.
But exact specifications are still unclear because engineers are yet to do their final tests on the engine.
The car should go from 0 to 60 in a little more than three seconds.
The car will likely have more power than the $450,000 Ford GT Supercar.
Its features include a dual-clutch automatic transmission that's specifically designed for the new Mustang. There will be no manual transmission offered for the car.
Also, plastic parts for the car will be produced using 3D printers, according to CNN.
The first Shelby GT500 was unveiled in 1967.
The car was introduced to the public at the Detroit Auto Show.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.