Faith Through the Flames: First Bossier remains resolute after massive blaze

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - It’s been just over a month since a massive fire ripped through the historic First Bossier Church — a test of faith that’s brought the church and community even closer together.
KSLA caught up with Dr. Brad Jurkovich, senior pastor of First Bossier, to discuss how his congregation is holding up since the fire sparked early in the morning on Monday, December 10.
“You always ask, ‘why us?'” said Jurkovich. “'Why did we go through this?' A lot of people go through tragedy.”
The fire destroyed youth program buildings and scorched Faith Chapel, an icon of the Bossier City skyline that’s been standing for at least 60 years.
“This isn’t about young people, old people, this is about brother and sisters who love Jesus, who love God, who’ve walked through different things coming together,” said Jurkovich. “You saw this sweet spirit just come together in this church and say, ‘A lot of people are watching us, let’s make sure we respond with faith.’”
Scores of firefighters and first responders from across Northwest Louisiana converged on First Bossier to extinguish the blaze. It was an around-the-clock operation.
“This is going to be something we’re creatively and prayerfully rebuilding,” said Jerkovich. “As Christians, we know this world is not our home, we know we live and walk by faith in the living God.”
Faith Chapel, a building filled with innumerable memories, was heavily damaged by the fire. At one point in the morning, firefighters were concerned about the possibility of the roof collapsing as the heat melted the building’s supports.
“When you lose that amount of property with this much legacy and history, it’s a challenge,” said Jurkovich. “Buildings are temporary, lives are eternal."
After the fire was under controlled, pictures emerged showing the true gravity of the devastation. A picture of a cross standing amidst rubble and ash, left the community in awe.
“Amidst the destruction, amidst a fire that can destroy things, destroy lives, it [the cross] was still standing,” said Jurkovich. “We have that cross now in our main worship center...I want it to shine bright and just be an inspiration.”
The scorched remains of the buildings at First Bossier will be cleared in the coming weeks, to make way for construction of new facilities.
Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked in an office near Faith Chapel, after a battery malfunctioned.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.