Convicted Colorado killer Chris Watts’ home up for auction

(CNN) – The Colorado home where three gruesome murders occurred is now up for auction.
The five-bedroom house in Frederick, CO, where Chris Watts killed his pregnant wife and their two young daughters is going up for auction.
The house is worth roughly $510,000, according to Zillow.com.
Watts owes close to $350,000 on the home, according to the Denver Post.
The Colordao man, Watts, pleaded guilty late last year to numerous charges, including first degree murder.
His wife, Shanann Watts, 34, and daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were reported missing Aug. 13.
He initially put out a plea for his family's return.
Shanann Watts’ body was found in a shallow grave at an oil work site and his daughters’ bodies were found in two oil tanks nearby.
He is serving five life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Authorities say Watts was having an affair and had told the other woman he was getting a divorce.
