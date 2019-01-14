LSU LB Devin White announces he is entering NFL draft

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White will not return for his senior season with the Tigers.
White announced via Twitter that he is entering the 2019 NFL Draft.
White, a fan favorite, led the team with 123 tackles this season.
He also had 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks, six pass breakups, 10 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The Springhill, LA native leaves LSU as one of the most decorated players in team history.
White played in three season at LSU and totaled 286 tackles, 8.5 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The team captain is projected to be a top 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Tiger defense will be loaded next season with the return of Rashard Lawrence, Kristian Fulton, Michael Divinity Jr. and Breiden Fehoko.
