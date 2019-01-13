Junior League hosts 3rd Annual 5k, 10k Fun Run

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier is set to host it’s 3rd annual King Cake Classic 5k/10k & Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 9.
The race begins at 8:00 am. Runners will start and end the race at Red River Brewing Company through historic downtown Shreveport.
There will be live music accompanied by Shreveport’s own Second Line Brass Band. The event welcomes all ages. Food will be available for purchase by Fat Calf Boucherie.
For more information on the junior league click here or to signup for the race go here.
Cash prizes will be given to race winners. The event will be sponsored by Pediatric Dental partners, Lowder King Cakes and Southern Roots Dentistry and many more.
