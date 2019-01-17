DCFS reports early issuance of Feb. food stamps for La. recipients complete

DCFS in Baton Rouge, which handles SNAP, said the department still has funding in the short term for its programs and services, even with the shutdown. The department says the federal government has told states they can continue to issue benefits until federal funding is no longer available. It has not been made clear by the federal government when that may happen. Louisiana plans to continue accepting applications for SNAP until funding runs out, at which time, benefits will be suspended until more information is received from the federal government about the shutdown’s impact on program funding.