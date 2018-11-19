Shreveport and Bossier City military families receive Thanksgiving dinner

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Thanksgiving is a time for family but some of our nation’s heroes could miss the holiday because of deployment. The Warrior’s Network is working to bring together these families for the holiday.
They hosted their fifth annual Thanksgiving dinner for 800 families in the Shreveport/Bossier City area. Several families say this event helps boost their spirit of not having their loved one during the holiday.
“It’s difficult because I work full time, and with him being gone it adds additional stress,” Kristen Puzio says.
Puzio and her husband, Jeremy, are expecting their second child. Jeremy was deployed for six months when his first child was born. They use this event to connect with other families who are dealing with deployment.
The Warrior Network encourages people to thank military servicemen and women. Through their sacrifices we have the freedoms we enjoy everyday.
