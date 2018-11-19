Rain and a few showers this morning, then dry and cool afternoon

Good morning! Everyone will need a heavy jacket or coat this morning. Temperatures range from the mid 30s north of I-30 to near 50 degrees across the very southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex this morning. Some will also need to grab an umbrella out the door as well. Rain and a few showers will be possible this morning. The best chance of rain this morning will be along and south of the I-20 corridor. The rain could make for a sloppy commute. However, strong storms and heavy rainfall are not expected this morning. Watch out for wet roads.