Rain and a few showers this morning, then dry and cool afternoon

Good morning! Everyone will need a heavy jacket or coat this morning. Temperatures range from the mid 30s north of I-30 to near 50 degrees across the very southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex this morning. Some will also need to grab an umbrella out the door as well. Rain and a few showers will be possible this morning. The best chance of rain this morning will be along and south of the I-20 corridor. The rain could make for a sloppy commute. However, strong storms and heavy rainfall are not expected this morning. Watch out for wet roads.
Most of the rain will be out of the area by this afternoon. However, the clouds will linger a little longer. We should start to see more sunshine from northwest to southeast this afternoon. Today is going to be a cool day. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s, so make sure to keep a jacket handy all day.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly. Most places will tumble into the 30s tonight, but stay above freezing. A few places north of I-30 could come close to 32 degrees tonight.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Right now, it looks like it will be a terrific Turkey Day. A few showers will be possible first thing Thursday morning, though. However, it shouldn’t wash away anyone’s turkey. Highs on Thursday will be near 60 degrees. Expect more sunshine than clouds during the afternoon.
Our next cold front will arrive on Friday. This front will bring in scattered showers and a few storms, so Black Friday shoppers should keep the rain gear handy. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. This front will not bring in a blast of cold air and won't have a big impact on our temperatures. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will still be near or above 60 degrees. A few more showers will be possible on Sunday.
Happy Monday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
