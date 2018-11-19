Couple dies on the way to their wedding in PA car crash

BERKS COUNTY, PA (RNN) - A New Jersey couple was killed while driving to their wedding in a chain reaction crash involving several tractor-trailers.
Loved ones are mourning 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz and her fiance, Joseph Kearney, after a Wednesday afternoon car accident.
The couple was headed to their wedding in Pittsburgh when they were hit by a tractor-trailer, which had been unable to stop for traffic on the highway, according to WCAU.
Police say the crash pushed the couple’s vehicle into the back of another tractor-trailer, setting off a chain reaction that involved three more tractor-trailers.
The couple’s vehicle and two of the tractor-trailers caught fire.
Both Schurtz and Kearney died in the crash, while three other people were hurt.
The couple will be remembered for “trailblazing new adventures,” according to a Facebook post by Schurtz’s home city of Fanwood, NJ.
The crash was the second to happen in the area in less than 10 minutes. No one was injured in the first accident, Lehigh Valley Live reports.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.