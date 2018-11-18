Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified

Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Shreveport. (WBTV graphic)
By Lauren Frederick | November 17, 2018 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 7:05 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Shreveport.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Marston Avenue at Greenwood Road.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the original call was about an animal complaint. The caller said that a male had been bitten by many dogs.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 36-year-old Joe Oliver Heads, struck by a Cadillac after being chased by a dog into the roadway.

The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle voluntarily submitted a routine impairment test, and investigators do not believe he was intoxicated

The unidentified victim was then transported to a Shreveport hospital where he later died, and the driver

This investigation is still pending.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.