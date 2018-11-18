Pedestrian killed in early morning crash identified

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Shreveport.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Marston Avenue at Greenwood Road.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, the original call was about an animal complaint. The caller said that a male had been bitten by many dogs.
When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered 36-year-old Joe Oliver Heads, struck by a Cadillac after being chased by a dog into the roadway.
The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle voluntarily submitted a routine impairment test, and investigators do not believe he was intoxicated
The unidentified victim was then transported to a Shreveport hospital where he later died, and the driver
This investigation is still pending.
