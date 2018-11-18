Local biker group donates canned food to Salvation Army

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The American Bikers Active Toward Education of Louisiana, Inc. Northwest Chapter is participating in their 25th annual Thanksgiving food drive. This year they donated more than 3,000 pounds of food.
During the event, members collect canned foods then deliver them to their bar. The winning bar receives a the coveted pig trophy.
This organization participates in several fundraisers and advocates for biker safety. They want drivers to take extra caution and look twice before turning.
“Look then look again before you cross that street because we want to go home when we ride,” event organizer, Susi Hiers says. “We want to go home and hug our loved ones as well.”
The organization’s next event is December 15, 2018 where they will collect toys for children.
