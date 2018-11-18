Cloudy the rest of the evening, rain overnight

Mostly cloudy skies continue in the ArkLaTex for the rest of evening. The chance of showers continues throughout the day, but there will lots of dry time as well. The front has moved through our area, but it will prompt showers behind later tonight and through the morning hours tomorrow. Temperatures will stay in the low 50s, then cool into the upper 40s after the sun sets.
Highs will be much cooler to start the week. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the upper 30s, so the jacket will be a must. Highs in the mid 50s. Grab the umbrella for the mornings hours, then clouds will linger throughout the afternoon.
Dry conditions for Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s. We will stay mostly dry Wednesday, but a few showers are possible in the evening hours, especially in the southern portions of the ArkLaTex. We aren't expecting widespread rain at this point, so it shouldn't have a huge impact on Thanksgiving travel. Partly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving day looks like it will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 60s. Great day to celebrate the holiday!
Another frontal system will approach our area increasing rain chances for Black Friday. Rain looks scattered right now, but make sure to take the umbrella if you plan to go shopping or any other plans. Highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another front will drop south, increasing rain chances for Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.
Have great night!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.