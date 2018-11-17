Stores already prepping for Black Friday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Long before shoppers line up for Black Friday deals — stores across the country and right here at home — are preparing for the start of the holiday shopping season.
On Friday, you didn’t have to look hard at this Academy Sports store on Bert Kouns in Shreveport to see the signs of Black Friday preps.
“All our plans are in place ready for, you know, right before we open before Black Friday," explained store manager Juan Fortiz. "So, we do a lot of stuff right now to get all the product in the store and try to get everything ready for our customers. So, the planning is probably the biggest piece right now,”
Fortiz said that much of that prep involves streamlining product placement, especially big ticket items like gas grills right outside the front door, to make it that much easier for customers to buy and take the merchandise as conveniently as possible.
The grills are just one example, bicycles are another. The store plans to sell a lot of their $49 specials that they’ll have lined up outside the door, as well.
Fortiz also tells us they are continuously hiring for seasonal associates that tend to work through the entire holiday season.
“We’re still hiring people because we’re always looking for good people. So we never stop hiring.”
Just a few miles away, at the Best Buy on Youree Drive in Shreveport, they’ve already been stocking the shelves for a big Black Friday crowd, as well.
In fact, they have so much merchandise they have to make a map for customers.
“We’ll have balloons, different color balloons throughout the store. And the map itself will actually be color-coded,” said Best Buy Assistant Store Manager Chad Mitchell.
Mitchell said this will allow customers to zero in on exactly the product they came in to buy.
And with the National Retail Federation estimating the average consumer will spend more than a thousand dollars this holiday season — it’s little wonder that retailers are preparing for a big year.
