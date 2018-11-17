Spirit of the Season to be held on Nov. 20

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - To kick off the Holiday Season, Shreveport city officials have announced the return of Spirit of the Season.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at Riverview Park off Clide Fant Parkway.
Mayor Ollie Tyler will flip the switch on this year's 40-foot tree at 7 p.m.
“I’m excited about the lighting of our Christmas Tree in Riverview Park,” said Mayor Tyler, in a news release. “This is a great way to get folks in the holiday spirits and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year when the community and families come together to unite in appreciation of one another.”
Live music from Shreveport-Bossier churches, schools and artists will be performed.
Events will be held along the Riverfront and in the Red River District with holiday movies, a laser light show, food, entertainment, craft vendors and more.
Admission is free.
For complete event details, visit the event’s website.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.