Sorority collects “Soles for Souls”

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - One of the oldest service organizations in the country is giving back to the ArkLaTex — a pair of shoes at a time.
Several local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority collected gently worn shoes for the “soles for souls” mission.
Those shoes will be distributed here in the ArkLaTex.
The sorority sisters met for their annual North Louisiana Cluster Retreat under the leadership of Katina Semien, south central regional director.
Sam’s Town Casino hosted the more than 320 members.
