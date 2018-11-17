Supporters, opponents clash over Dutch character Black Pete

In this Saturday Nov. 16, 2013, file photo, people dressed as "Zwarte Piet" or "Black Pete", wave to spectators as they arrive with the Sinterklaas, the Dutch version of Santa Claus, by steamboat in Hoorn, north-western Netherlands. As many Dutch children eagerly anticipate the arrival of their country's version of Santa Claus this weekend, opponents and supporters of his controversial helper Black Pete are gearing up for protests. Black Pete is often played by white people with their faces daubed in dark makeup. Supporters see him as a traditional children's character, while opponents decry him as a racist stereotype. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP)